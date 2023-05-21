Two new exhibitions are on display at Manning Regional Art Gallery until Saturday, July 1.
Flux is an exhibition of paintings by Laura Matthews featuring lively brush strokes and strident colours.
Her works examine the fragile relationship between an individual and the natural environment.
The artist notes that in moments of transition, often uncomfortable interactions occur between states and worlds.
A waterfall is a recurring motif in her works that symbolises perpetual motion, life and renewal. This is juxtaposed with human figures which are finite and vulnerable.
The narrative nature of these works hints at our fragile relationship with the natural world, with which we are often in conflict.
Laura trained at the Slade School of Fine Art in London and was a winner of the Manning Regional Art Gallery's Naked & Nude Art Prize in 2019.
She has been a finalist in the Moran Portrait Prize, Portia Geach Portrait Prize and had a solo exhibition in London in 2020.
Gallery staff are also excited to host an exhibition of the original drawings from Stephen Michael King's recent book Koala Ark.
The 2019 and 2020 bushfires affected local communities and the natural environment. Stephen's book explores the impact of the fires on our local wildlife.
In Koala Ark, Stephen makes the vulnerable koala the hero.
This character reflects the artist's observations of the people around him during this time, sitting beside the tragedy and heartache of the fires, he witnessed bravery and humanity.
Both exhibitions will show until Saturday, July 1. Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.