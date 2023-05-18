Great Lakes Advocate
Tuncurry and Laurieton ambulance stations received significant refurbishments under the NSW Ambulance capital minor works program.

Updated May 18 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:00pm
Forster Ambulance Station began operating in November last year. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
The Forster Ambulance Station has been operating since late last year, but it was officially declared open earlier today, Thursday, May 18.

