Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Lengthy ban for Forster Dolphins player

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 18 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster Dolphins rugby player receives 24 game suspension for abusing a match official
Forster Dolphins rugby player receives 24 game suspension for abusing a match official

FORSTER-Tuncurry player Harry Grant has been suspended for 24 matches by the Mid North Coast Rugby Union judiciary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.