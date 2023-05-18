Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Only 33 gins won a coveted double gold medal, with two going to Wharf St. Distillery

May 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Cooke and Jesse Roche are delighted with the recognition. Picture supplied
Tim Cooke and Jesse Roche are delighted with the recognition. Picture supplied

Mover over, London.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.