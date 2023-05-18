Great Lakes Advocate
Incarceration National at Great Lakes Cinema, Tuncurry

May 18 2023 - 12:00pm
Raising awareness through film
Incarceration Nation, a powerful and ground-breaking documentary which tells the story of Indigenous incarceration in Australia from invasion to today, will be screened at Great Lakes Cinema, Tuncurry later this month.

Local News

