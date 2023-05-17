Forster Dolphins rugby player receives 24 game suspension for abusing a match official

FORSTER-Tuncurry player Harry Grant has been suspended for 24 matches by the Mid North Coast Rugby Union judiciary.
This is on top of the six game suspension he received from the May 6 Lower North Coast competition match between Forster Tuncurry and Manning Ratz at Tuncurry that was abandoned by referee Mick Wooster.
Wooster called off the encounter when he claimed he had been threatened by Grant.
The player received the initial ban when charged with a shoulder charge direct to the head. He received the further 24 games this week on a charge of abusing a match official.
"That's one of the harshest punishments handed out by the zone for many years,'' Lower North Coast director Steve Rees said.
"We have to be steadfast. That's virtually a three year suspension.''
He said the game has a duty to support match officials.
"We're buggered without them,'' he said.
"Mick Wooster refereed the women's game that day and then he backed up to do the men's match.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.