MISFIRING Lower North Coast Rugby Union premiers Wallamba Bulls will look to get their season back on track when they host Forster Tuncurry Dolphins on Saturday at Nabiac.
The Bulls have endured an indifferent start to the season, beating Old Bar by three points in the opening game before dropping successive matches to Wauchope Thunder and Manning Ratz.
The Ratz won last Saturday's encounter at Taree 26-5 and what was a physical contest.
Both sides had injury problems.
Forster Tuncurry have also hit some early season hurdles, captain-coach Blake Polson admits.
A lack of rugby experience is the main problem.
"Ten weeks ago most of the blokes didn't know what a ruck was.'' he said.
"So it's been a challenge.
But I'm enjoying it and we're getting there.''
Polson said getting the same squad on the field each week is also been a concern.
However, he's confident that now the season is underway the club will be able to get some consistency.
Ten weeks ago most of the blokes didn't know what a ruck was.- Dolphins captain-coach Blake Polson
Polson missed the game against Manning Ratz a fortnight ago, but is a sure starter for this weekend.
He said most clubs to have a number of newcomers this year and the competition appears to be open.
Wauchope are unbeaten.
"Wauchope's a young side and they're going pretty well, but I think they're beatable,'' Polson said.
Forster's impressive women's 10 side will start heavy favourites against Wallamba.
"They're going well,'' Polson said.
"Most of them are new to the club, but they nearly all have rugby experience.''
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.