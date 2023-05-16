FORSTER-Tuncurry sustained more injuries in last Sunday's 64-4 loss to Taree City in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.
Group Three officials plan to meet with the Hawks this week to determine what grades the club will field in Saturday's game against first grade competition-leading Old Bar at Old Bar.
The Hawks were forced to forfeit reserve grade to the Bulls due to a lack of players.
Representative hooker, Riley Glover was among the list of injured players and there were further complications when halfback Ashton Hilder was assisted off the field with what appeared to be an ankle problem.
Hilder captained the side.
He played under 18s last year.
It has been a horror start to the year for the club with the first grade side conceding more than 50 points in all three games played.
The Hawks also have two players, Beau Lowry and Adrian Davis out due to suspensions.
Sunday's game was called off about three minutes from fulltime when the Bulls moved 60 points clear. This is in adherence with the NSW Rugby League's Mercy Rule. Taree have been wooden spooners for the past two years.
First grade coach, Jake Bolt admitted it has been a tough year. This is his first in the coaching role.
The Hawks were semi-finalists in first and reserve grades last year. However, a number of players have left the club, while injuries have taken a major toll.
"We have about 15 injuries and we're only a few games into the season,'' Bolt said after the game against Taree.
"It's just one of those seasons the club is going through. We're in a rebuilding process and unfortunately we're also getting injuries and that's just adding to the problem.''
However, Bolt said the Hawks will 'keep hanging in there.'
"We'll go through the grind,'' he said.
"But as a player and a coach it is frustrating. I'm sure the boys are frustrated as well.''
The Hawks were also beaten in the women's league tag and under 18s by the Bulls, but field competitive sides in both grades.
Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said he intended to meet with the Hawks this week, agreeing it had been a difficult year for the club.
"It always seems to happen that when a club is short on numbers, they get injuries,'' Mr Drury said.
He said the Hawks would be able to complete the season in 18s and league tag, even if the club doesn't have sufficient numbers for the senior grades. However, he hopes it doesn't get to that point.
"That's the only way they'll be able to get back on their feet again,'' he said.
"But I'll know more after I talk to the club.''
There are 11 matches remaining in the season.
