Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Chief executive explains confusing points system

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster-Tuncurry players stop Taree fullback Nav Willett during the Group Three clash at Taree last weekend.
Forster-Tuncurry players stop Taree fullback Nav Willett during the Group Three clash at Taree last weekend.

GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive, Mal Drury concedes the points system that clubs must now adhere to is causing confusion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.