GROUP Three Rugby League chief executive, Mal Drury concedes the points system that clubs must now adhere to is causing confusion.
Mr Drury stressed the ruling comes from the NSWRL and not Group Three.
All competitions under the NSWRL banner must comply.
There's a points cap sides must abide by with selected teams each weekend.
Under the system club juniors receive zero points while those coming into a club are graded.
A former NRL player receives the maximum impost of 30.
Players swapping clubs within the group receive 25 points.
Mr Drury said the system was intricate.
He said he had had numerous conversations with club officials this year explaining the system.
When the system is explained most of the officials I've spoken to say it has merit.- Group Three Rugby League chief executive, Mal Drury
He said imported players were rewarded for service to a club with a points reduction.
"I get asked why the Kempsey players now at Port City don't have higher points,'' he said.
"But most of them have been there for seven or eight years.
"I know a lot of them went back (to Macleay) in 2019, but that doesn't negate the previous years they were at the Breakers.''
Former Newcastle Knight, Nathan Ross, now at Wingham, received some dispensation due to his age and the fact that he hadn't played in the NRL since 2018.
Clubs can also seek points reduction for a player if they believe this is warranted.
Some Group Three clubs have signed players from outside of Australia this year.
Mr Drury said those players received a two point grading.
"When the system is explained most of the officials I've spoken to say it has merit,'' Mr Drury said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
