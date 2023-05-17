AN understrength Southern United scored a strong 3-0 win over Cardiff City in the Newcastle Zone 2 reserve grade football clash at Newcastle.
This continues the young side's bright start to the season.
Highlight was Roan Whiteman batting two goals, while Marley Dunn also made it onto the scoresheet.
Angus Crabbe was playing really well until an impact injury saw him unable to continue beyond half time.
"That was a big shame as I felt he could have had an impact in the first grade match too,'' first grade coach Jonathon Newman said.
Taj Taylor rolled an ankle in that match as well and would be in doubt for this weekend's game.
The result puts reserve grade second on goal difference, with only two goals conceded this year.
Southern United and Nelson Bay are both on 12 points.
Saturday's opponent, Cooks Hill, are in fifth place on nine points, three adrift of the Ospreys.
