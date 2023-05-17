Great Lakes Advocate
Highlight was Roan Whiteman batting two goals

May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Roan Whiteman scored two goals against Cardiff City.
AN understrength Southern United scored a strong 3-0 win over Cardiff City in the Newcastle Zone 2 reserve grade football clash at Newcastle.

