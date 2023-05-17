Great Lakes Advocate
Last weekend Southern won both grades, the firsts 2-0 and reserves 3-0

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Flynn Parker returns to the Southern United lineup for Saturday's game against Cooks Hill at Boronia Park.
Flynn Parker returns to the Southern United lineup for Saturday's game against Cooks Hill at Boronia Park.

SOUTHERN United are five points clear of the field in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.

