SOUTHERN United are five points clear of the field in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.
The Ospreys are unbeaten after five rounds and will meet Cooks Hill at Boronia Park on Saturday.
Last weekend Southern won both grades, the firsts 2-0 and reserves 3-0.
However, first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said it's too early to start talking about the minor premiership.
"We are five points clear but I won't eye off the premiership at this early stage,'' he said.
"Bottom line is we have set ourselves the task of winning the league - we have to finish on top to get promoted. That's our goal, but we'll take it one game at a time.''
Despite their great start, Newman said there were aspects of the game the Ospreys have to work on and this would continue in Saturday's game against Cooks Hill at Boronia Park.
"Cooks Hill present a stern challenge for us,'' he said.
"They've come down to this league from Zone Premier League as they couldn't field a third side - which is required for that league - and I think despite sitting fourth they and Nelson Bay, who we play the following week, are danger sides.''
Newman said the side will be close to full strength.
"We lose Graeme Pearson from the first grade side this week, but we should see Troy Chipperfield, Joey Forrester and Flynn Parker coming back, along with a few guys who were missing because of work commitments on the weekend.
"It will be nice to have a big squad available again this weekend, competition for places in the sides is always good.''
The Ospreys again made a great start in the win over Cardiff City, when Nathan Hoffman got in behind the defence on the left and cut the ball back for Jake Camilleri to side-foot home from close range.
Newman said Cardiff battled well though and made it difficult to create clear scoring chances, until Brock Gutherson found Camilleri with a very accurate long pass.
"With a wonderful bit of technique Jake controlled and shot almost in one motion to double the lead before halftime,'' Newman said.
"Camilleri has been one of our best for several weeks now so it was a bit of a concern when I had to substitute him in the second half.''
Camilleri was troubled by a hamstring strain earlier in the season.
However, the Ospreys couldn't build on their lead in the second half.
"Cardiff really set up a solid defensive block in the second half and despite creating chances we couldn't add to the 2-0 halftime scoreline.
"Brock Gutherson was very solid again, Lachie France put in a huge effort gain, and Will Forrester did a great job in his first grade starting debut.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
