Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Brawl in women's rugby league game | Video

By Mick McDonald
May 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury

THE NSW Rugby League viewed footage yesterday, Monday, May 15 of a brawl in the Wingham vs Wauchope North Coast Women's Rugby League game played at Wingham on Saturday to determine if more players are charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.