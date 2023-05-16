Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Work scheduled to start later this month

May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roadworks to improve the road surface will take approximately four months, weather permitting. Picture supplied.
Roadworks to improve the road surface will take approximately four months, weather permitting. Picture supplied.

An upgrade of the road on the intersection of The Lakes Way and Chelmsbook Drive, Rainbow Flat is scheduled to begin later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.