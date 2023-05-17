Great Lakes Advocate
NSW Regional Doubles tournament will be held this weekend at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Complex in Taree

May 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Louisa Mortimer playing in a pickleball tournament at the Wrigley Park complex in Taree, the venue for this weekend's State regional doubles tournament.
HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club will host the NSW Regional Doubles tournament this weekend at the Wrigley Park Pickleball Complex in Taree.

