Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

MidCoast Council and Essential Energy have partnered to provide the service

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
May 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Shutterstock.
Picture Shutterstock.

MidCoast Council has accepted an offer from Essential Energy to partner in a pilot electric vehicle (EV) charging program at Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.