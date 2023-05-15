Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Incredible footage of the one that got away

May 15 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massive shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii
Massive shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii

Take a look at this Incredible footage of a kayak fisherman attacked by what has been described as a massive tiger shark off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.