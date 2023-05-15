Massive shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii

Take a look at this Incredible footage of a kayak fisherman attacked by what has been described as a massive tiger shark off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii.
The 18-second clip begins, when an angler can be seen quietly pulling in his line on calm waters three kilometres off the coast.
The shark then thrusts its head out of the water, and appears to latch its jaws to the site of the vessel.
