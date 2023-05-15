TAREE Panthers junior Ethan Ferguson has signed to play for South Sydney for two seasons.
Ferguson was player of the match when Taree Panthers won the Group Three Junior Rugby League under 16 premiership in 2020. He backed up to play with Old Bar in the under 18 grand final the same day - the 18s played with the junior league in that year when all senior football was canned due to the pandemic.
He has been in the Newcastle Knights system since he was 14. A strongly built utility back, Ferguson represented Australian Schoolboys last year.
However, he'll leave the Knights to link with the Rabbitohs for at least 2024 and 2025. There's two other Taree juniors in the South Sydney ranks of course, brothers Latrell and Shaq Mitchell.
MANNING Ratz and Old Bar Clams are gearing for the biggest Lower North Coast Rugby Union game between the clubs in more than a decade on Saturday.
The contests have been one-sided since the Clams hit the doldrums back in 2012, with Taree running in some big scores. Pre-2012 the Clams were ascendant.
The Ratz have made a steady start to 2023 and had a bruising win over Wallamba last Saturday. The Clams have two losses, but both have been tough contests and the side, which is loaded up with newcomers, is coming together nicely.
The Ratz also have some injury worries to contend with.
"It will be good to turn up knowing we're just not making up the number,'' Old Bar captain Phil Koch said.
"It should be a hard fought game."
HOWEVER, Koch admitted the Clams are no closer to finding a solution to their goal kicking problems.
The Clams lost to Wauchope 22-10 last week, managing two tries but again no goals. That's the second game this year they haven't been able to put the ball through the posts.
"We'll have to rectify that soon,'' he said.
"It's hurting us.''
But lack of a goal kicker must be a thing at Old Bar. Like their rugby union counterparts, the Old Bar Pirates first grade league side is also having trouble kicking goals. They managed just one from seven in the 30-6 win over Port Sharks last Saturday.
Lack of a consistent goal kicker hasn't cost the Pirates a game. Yet.
SPEAKING of kicking goals, Kelsey Schneider piloted the first goal through Taree City's new goal posts when the Bulls beat Forster-Tuncurry 18-6 in the women's league tag game at the Neal Oval last Sunday.
The posts were put into place the previous Wednesday. Taree scored the first try of the game and Kelsey turned four points into six with a successful conversion.
"I thought it was going to miss at first,'' she said later.
The posts also came into play in the first grade game when Nav Willett kicked off. The ball hit the crossbar, bounced back into play and was fumbled by a Forster player. From the ensuring set of six Taree hooker Toby De Stefano threw a dummy, appropriately from dummy half, and strolled over for the first try.
FORSTER-Tuncurry's Southern United made it five from five in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition last Sunday when beating Cardiff City 2-0 at Newcastle.
The Ospreys are now five points clear of the field going into Saturday's game against Cooks Hill at Boronia Park in Forster.
Southern were grand finalists in the now defunct Coastal Premier League last year. Their success in Newcastle does raise the question of how the standard of the CPL would compare with the Newcastle Zone 2.
TAREE City copped a few hammerings in the last two seasons of Group Three Rugby League.
So beating the beleaguered Forster-Tuncurry by 60 points would have been a pleasing change for many of the club's stalwarts.
It also had a few officials guessing as to how long it had been since Taree topped 60 points in a game.
"It's been a long time,'' veteran trainer Graham Goodwin said.
"I can't even remember the last time we scored more than 30.''
The Bulls will meet Wingham at the Wingham Sporting Complex on Saturday and that'll be a better gauge on how they're travelling.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
