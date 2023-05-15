Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Ethan Ferguson off to South Sydney

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 15 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Ferguson was named the Kevin Hardy player of the match following Taree Panthers under 16 grand final triumph in 2020.
Ethan Ferguson was named the Kevin Hardy player of the match following Taree Panthers under 16 grand final triumph in 2020.

Ethan Ferguson off to Rabbitohs

TAREE Panthers junior Ethan Ferguson has signed to play for South Sydney for two seasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.