TUNCURRY-Forster Jockey Club president, Garry McQuillan said the club would pick up extra meetings while the Port Macquarie track was closed.
"I have been told that we will be having some of the meetings here, but I haven't been told when they'll be,'' Mr McQuillan said.
The Port track will close after the Wauchope Cup meeting on June 18.
Club chief executive, Nardi Beresfield said work on what she described as 'renovating' the track was expected to keep it out until at least April 2024.
Meetings scheduled for Port in that time would be reissued by Racing NSW to Taree, Tuncurry and possibly Kempsey, although it was expected Taree and Tuncurry would have the bulk.
Tuncurry-Forster raced last Saturday, May 13 and this would have been the last meeting until September.
While there had been no official word from Racing NSW, it was understood Tuncurry would now run the July 1 meeting originally set for Port.
Mr McQuillan said the lucrative Port meetings held in January, including New Years Day, would be an obvious target for his club to cash in on the holiday crowds.
He added any Friday meeting also was beneficial to the club.
"We always promote our meetings as events,'' he said.
"It's not just going to the races, we want people here to enjoy themselves.
"We had more than 2000 people here last Saturday for Ladies Day and it was an enormous success.''
