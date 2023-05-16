A day-long, endurance motocross event will be held at Bakers Creek later this year.
The eight-hour event, scheduled to be held on a property approximately two kilometres from the village of Bundook, would cater for up to 500 riders.
However, as the motocross was a teams event, only 150 riders would be on the tack at one time.
After hearing from several members of the community speaking for and against a development application (DA) to hold the event, MidCoast Council gave its approval for a single day endurance motocross to take place on September 2, followed by two additional events on August 31, 2024 and August 30, 2025.
The approval was subject to additional requirements relating to safety, a bond to cover any damage to the road and a traffic management plan.
It is noted the proposed DA requests road closures along Bakers Creek Road between the hours of 8am and 4pm on the event day, one objector wrote to council
"This will cause major inconvenience to the residents, commercial agricultural activities, campers and visitors to existing holiday commercial enterprises.
"In the event of an unforeseen emergency the road closures will have a detrimental effect."
Other objectors were concerned about the effect the event would have on the local environment, noise, economic impact, public and road safety.
"This road is a very winding, narrow, single lane and hazardous in many locations and is not suitable for high volume traffic," another resident said.
"Bundook Road is frequently used by cattle and commercial trucks making it even more hazardous."
I am pleased to be recommending this, Cr Peter Howard said.
I think it is a great opportunity for tourism; it is a huge economic driver for us and I believe there is an opportunity to bring much more of this tourism event to the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).- Cr Peter Howard
"I have been a proponent of motor sport in the Mid-Coast area, and will continue to be," Cr Howard said.
"I think it is a great opportunity for tourism; it is a huge economic driver for us and I believe there is an opportunity to bring much more of this tourism event to the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
"I look forward to the event proceeding and being a great success and hopefully keep building on it to the point where it becomes an annual event."
Katheryn Stinson extended her thanks for council staff for trying please both sides of the argument.
"I wish every application was black and white but that clearly isn't the case.
"Most applications we get before us is in the grey area it does affect residents; there's always cons as well as pros."
She explained every DA went on exhibition to give members of the community the opportunity to comment, and for councillors to read public submissions.
"Bundook is in a rural area; a very quiet area, a cattle area there are residents which do not want this event at all," Cr Stinson said.
"So where the applicant first wanted music and light events that's now not there that's a good compromise.
"The applicant first wanted five years and the submissions were saying five years was a very long time, so council has recommended three years."
She said council had recommended three amendments, including an annual bond.
"Each year before the event takes place council will inspect that section of road, get a bond and check if that spot is damaged.
"Another part was about the road closure to make sure all the residents down that area have suitable notification for that part of the road.
"Council still doesn't close roads lightly - but this part of the road is in an isolated part of the area
"Another section on the list is about public safety so it was ensuring the correct public liability is there
"It's not that council doesn't care about the residents of Bundook, but I believe council has done the best it can in trying to get the best for two worlds and trying to make those grey areas a little bit nicer for both sides."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
