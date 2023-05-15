Six athletes from Swimming North Coast (SNC) travelled to Sydney on the weekend, May 12-14. for the Sydney Open and University Nationals.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Forster Aquatic Swim Club was represented by Joel Fleming and Ryan Brown in freestyle and breast-stroke events.
The annual meet attracts swimmers from both Australia and overseas.
The top SNC swimmers were Niquola White from Alstonville, representing Griffith University, Declan Sutton, Macksville, representing Charles Sturt University, and 16-year-old multi-class swimming William Bradshaw, Stroud.
Niquola was first in the B final of the 50 metre freestyle, sixth in the university final of the 100 metre freestyle, eighth in the 50 metre university final and ninth in the 100 metre 100 metres backstroke
She also placed eighth in the heats of the 200 metre backstroke, but did not swim in the final.
Declan was placed seventh in B final of the 50 metre butterfly and qualified for the 100 metre butterfly final but did not swim.
William was 10th in 200 metre freestyle and qualified fifth for the 100 metre backstroke but did not swim.
Forster swimmer results:
Joel Fleming, 16 years 50m freestyle, 44; 100m freestyle, 66.
Ryan Brown, 15 years 50m breast-stroke, 67
Great swim by these swimmers as most of the Olympic swimmers were competing.
