Markets, motors and more at Cundletown

The very popular Cundletown Motor Show & Community Markets returns on Sunday, August 6 at the Market Square Park and old Uniting Church property in Cundletown.
Entry is free.
This is the fifth annual show and sponsors have been generous with more than a dozen prizes on offer.
All participants will receive a ticket on entry, and prizes drawn from that pool.
No Judging.
All cars, trucks, buses and motorcycles welcome.
Recent years has seen 200-300 vehicles in attendance plus great market support.
This is a great time of fellowship with like minded folk or thrill the kids with the vehicles of the past.
All funds raised from the show and markets go to the Welfare work of the Manning Uniting Church.
Inquiries Chris Goodsell 0414945393
Road Ramblings is heard right across the nation on Christian & community radio, also on the world wide web at http://www.rhemafm.net/roadramblings/ . You can also read the stories, see some great photos or even listen to Road Ramblings on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/road.ramblings.5
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.