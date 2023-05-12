Great Lakes Advocate
Ms Thompson is the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health, Seniors and Trade

Updated May 12 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 11:57am
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson. Picture supplied.
Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has been elevated to the NSW Nationals team.

