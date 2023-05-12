Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has been elevated to the NSW Nationals team.
Ms Thompson was a clear winner following this year's State election in March.
Last night, Thursday, May 11 an elated Ms Thompson learned she would join the team as the Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Health, Seniors and Trade.
Posting on her Facebook page, Ms Thompson said: "Improving health is something I am so very passionate about and with one of the oldest demographics in the State and more families choosing to call our beautiful area home, I am determined to ensure the Myall Lakes remains at the forefront for improved health services and infrastructure."
