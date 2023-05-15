Three structures in Peel and Taree streets, Tuncurry are to be demolished to make way for a multi-storey residential building and basement car park.
The project was approved unanimously by councillors attending last week's MidCoast Council May monthly ordinary meeting.
The original development application (DA) was approved by council in December 2017 for the construction of a six-storey mixed use building and basement car park, a ground-floor single commercial tenancy and 20 residential units.
The revised DA now accommodates 30 units of 20, two-bedroom and 10, three bedroom configurations and 39 undercover car parking spaces.
"What a great outcome for Forster Tuncurry," Troy Fowler said.
Hopefully, this will be one of those developments that will address the rental crisis and affording housing and there will be many more to follow, Cr Fowler said.
While Paul Sandilands approved the DA, he struggled with some aspects of the project.
"We spoke about this at length in our earlier workshop," Cr Sandilands said.
What bothers me, and some of the people I have talked to, is the height of the building and within council we have height restrictions on buildings.- Paul Sandilands
"What bothers me, and some of the people I have talked to, is the height of the building and within council we have height restrictions on buildings."
The height of the building was reduced from 21.8 metres to 18 metres after the design was revised down from a six to five storey development.
"When you build a building you can apply to have that extended and there were actually two to amend the height for this DA.
"There's no use having a height restriction if you can't stick to it.
"But the rules that govern that and allow this to happen are State rules not our local council rules."
Cr Sandilands also question allocated residential car parking; four of the six visitor car parks were disabled.
"And, in the street outside to the entrance of the building there is space for four trailers to be parked in the street which is going to impact on parking availability for the building."
In terms of the height - this is the yardstick for council to consider in determining a DA, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.