Great Lakes Womens Shelter has made the difficult decision to postpone this year's Mother's Day walk, scheduled for Sunday, May 14.
However, fundraising for this all-important service will remain open until 1pm on Sunday when announcements will be made via social medial who is the biggest fundraiser.
It is with heavy heart we share that due to unforeseen circumstances we have made the hear-breaking decision to postpone the walk, a spokesperson said this morning, Friday, May 12.
The walk will now be held during the 16 Days of Activism later this year.
"We hope you are all able to have a wonderful Mother's Day.
"We encourage you all to keep on speaking up and sharing information about domestic violence, as that is what will make lifelong changes in our community."
Tragically, 19 women have been killed this year in Australia by men who have been known to them, and had proclaimed to have loved them.
Reach out for help if you feel like you are might be an unsafe relationship.
Learn about some of the red flags and behaviours that can lead to domestic homicide.
The team at Great Lakes Womens Shelter continue to ask the questions:
Are you ok?
Are you feeling safe at home?
Are you talking to anyone about how you are feeling?
Let them know about services like ours, and
24/7 support from 1800 Respect - 1800 737 732 or www.1800respect.org.au
Always call 000 for immediate safety concerns
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.