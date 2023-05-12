Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

The Great Lakes Womens Shelter event will be held later this year

Updated May 12 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Pexels.
Picture Pexels.

Great Lakes Womens Shelter has made the difficult decision to postpone this year's Mother's Day walk, scheduled for Sunday, May 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.