Celebrating our 'change makers'

According to 2021 census data there are 12,979 volunteers in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA), a figure which includes 1456 volunteers working with MidCoast Council delivering an estimated 224,700 volunteer hours of service to the community.
Next week - May 15-21 - is National Volunteer Week, Australia's largest celebration of volunteering and a great time to thank the thousands of local volunteers who make a difference on the Mid-Coast.
The theme for National Volunteer Week 2023 is The Change Makers, with the emphasis on celebrating the collective power of volunteers to drive change.
"The work of these volunteers sometimes goes unseen, but they make a big impact on our daily lives," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"Through their passion and community spirit, they change things for the better."
Volunteers work with council in a variety of ways.
At MidCoast Libraries, volunteers help in a range of ways, including providing a home library service which delivers books to housebound residents.
In parks and recreation areas, there are approximately 99 groups involved in Landcare, Dunecare, oast care, river care, mowing, weed spraying, graffiti removal, helping install nesting boxes after bushfires, working with koalas, and conducting citizen science.
The work of these volunteers sometimes goes unseen, but they make a big impact on our daily lives.- MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
With MidCoast Assist, volunteers help support the region's more vulnerable citizens with social outings and home help.
Some volunteers usher and tend the bar at the Manning Entertainment Centre, while others assist with hanging artwork at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
There are also volunteers in local museums and historical societies, providing important historical information to council and the community.
Volunteers also sit on council reference groups to provide input and advice on important topics like access and inclusion, bushfire recovery, sport and recreation, tourism, and coastal and estuary management.
"These volunteers really are at the heart of our community," Mr De Szell said.
Council is thanking all its volunteers through a series of celebration lunches to be held in Taree, Forster, Gloucester and Hawks Nest.
If you'd like to find out about volunteering with council, submit a volunteering registration form located at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Volunteering or contact Council.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.