National Volunteer Week begins next week from Monday, May 15

May 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Celebrating our 'change makers'
According to 2021 census data there are 12,979 volunteers in the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA), a figure which includes 1456 volunteers working with MidCoast Council delivering an estimated 224,700 volunteer hours of service to the community.

