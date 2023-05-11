Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare ispreparing to host a free big farm tour event, taking in three innovative farm businesses, all of which incorporate improvement of natural assets into their management.
To transport participants, organisers have arranged for a small bus departing Taree at 7am, meeting a big bus departing Bulahdelah at 8am on Friday, May 26.
First stop will be Peppercorn Anchorage at The Branch, with water harvesting swales and dams and protected wetlands, creeks and dams along with preservation and planting of native vegetation complimenting a nature-based Managed Intensive Grazing system for beef cattle.
Morning tea from Hardwood Espresso will be provided at Yeo Farm, Bulahdelah, with a tour of a holistic, permaculture inspired approach to profitable small farm grazing with Australian white meat sheep, featuring landscape hydration systems and protected and enhanced dams, riparian areas and native vegetation.
Then to a fine dining local food lunch from chef Sarah at Great Lakes Paddocks, Wootton, and a look at their smartly diversified farm incorporating sustainable beef grazing with a winery and events and functions, all while looking after riparian zones and native vegetation.
The tour will cover issues such as protecting and improving riparian areas, wetlands, farm dams and native vegetation, planting native vegetation and connecting natural assets for multiple benefits, and the win-win result this creates for environment and productivity by improving farm ecosystem functioning.
Drop off will be at Bulahdelah at about 4pm and at Taree at about 5pm.
RSVP essential for catering by May 19 and first come first served. Email Joël at joel.kgl.landcare@gmail.com to book.
