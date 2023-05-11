Great Lakes Advocate
Landcare to conduct tour of midcoast sustainable farms

May 12 2023 - 7:00am
The tour will cover improving riparian areas, wetlands, farm dams, native vegetation and more. Photo shutterstock.
Karuah and Great Lakes Landcare ispreparing to host a free big farm tour event, taking in three innovative farm businesses, all of which incorporate improvement of natural assets into their management.

