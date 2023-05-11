Forster Dolphins rugby player suspended for 6 weeks

Great Lakes Advocate
Six week suspension follows red card

By Mick McDonald
May 11 2023 - 12:30pm
FORSTER-Tuncurry rugby union player Harry Grant has been suspended for six weeks by the Mid North Coast judiciary after he received a red card in the game against Manning Ratz at Tuncurry last Saturday.

