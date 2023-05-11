Great Lakes Advocate
Work will begin from next Monday, May 15

May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Sand renourishment for Jimmys Beach
MidCoast Council will begin its annual sand renourishment of Jimmys Beach from next week, Monday, May 15.

