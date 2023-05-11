Price hike to emergency service levy costs council

A 'last minute' decision by the newly elected NSW Government to increase the Emergency Services Levy (ESL) to the State's 128 council for the 2023-24 financial year has raised the hackles of Mid-Coast councillors.
The ESL is charged to councils and insurance policy holders to fund the State's emergency services budget.
The majority is paid through insurance premiums, while a further 11.7 per cent is funded by councils and 14.6 per cent by the NSW Government.
The ESL represents cost shifting at its worse, as it is imposed on councils without any mechanism for councils to recover costs, MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin told councillors while presenting a mayor minute at this week's May monthly council meeting.
The increase amounts to almost $77 million, with the total cost imposed on the local government sector increasing from $143 million in the current financial year to $219 million next year, Cr Pontin said.
"This represents a 53.1 per cent increase, completely dwarfing the IPART baseline rate peg of 3.7 per cent for 2023-24, and MidCoast Council's rate increase of 3.9 per cent.
"For many councils, the unexpected cost hit will absorb almost all of their IPART-approved rate rise for this year and in some cases absorb more than 100 per cent.
"This is placing local government budgets under enormous pressure as they struggle from the combined impact of the pandemic, extreme weather events, high inflation and wage increases."
The State government has a long history of flick passing extra costs on to local government and I find it appalling, Cr Jeremy Miller said.
This is placing local government budgets under enormous pressure as they struggle from the combined impact of the pandemic, extreme weather events, high inflation and wage increases.- Mayor, Clair Pontin
"Anyone who can just flick millions of dollars from their balance sheet onto somebody else's balance sheet - it's is a good trick," he said.
"So when the State government thank you we have a surplus you will know it is on the backs of local government every single time whether its roads or bridges.
"I was hoping the new State government might be different but I am disappointed this is the way they're starting.
"An extra $924,000 to MidCoast Council a year at the stroke of a pen with no consultation; no right of reply and frankly no power to do anything about it."
"This has been a sore in my side ever since I've been involved in local government," Cr David West.
"We've just gone through a dramatic flood and the worst fires in history, which is a national disaster, not a local government disaster, but a national disaster to be handled by State and Federal governments," he said.
Cr West said when any emergency services equipment is shared in other LGAs, any maintenance and repairs is borne by the local unit.
His comments were echoed by deputy mayor, Alan Tickle.
"The 'red fleet' (RFS) might have been funded by the State government but local government picks up the burden of maintaining the balance sheet," Cr Tickle said.
"Look at the road network here."
Cr Tickle said 78 registered culverts and more than 375 kilometres of one-time State roads was now being funded by MidCoast Council
"As a servant of the State we are left to do as we are told and the only way we can change that is the public and quite frankly to say they've had enough also."
Councillors were unanimous in their support calling on the government to scrap the subsidy
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.