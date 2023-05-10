Black Head Longboarders Inc held its third annual Board Walk for Charity event last Sunday, May 7 at the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.
Showcasing vintage, retro and alternative surfboards from local collections, the event's aim is to promote awareness for mental health issues that affect surfers.
With a gold coin asked to be donated upon entry, and raffle prizes donated from a range of local businesses, the event raised close to $500.
Black Head Longboarders is donating a token gift of resin and fibreglass supplies to the Hallidays Point Men's Shed, in acknowledgement of the Australian Men's Shed Association's work combating preventable health issues that may emanate from isolation.
The club hopes to one day see members of the local Men's Shed, which welcomes both men and women, have the opportunity to engage in the art of authentic surfboard restoration.
The rest of the monies raised will be donated to headspace, to support its work in helping young Australians with mental health, physical health, and managing work and study.
The event was conceived in response to the realisation some older surfers, who were no longer able to participate in the sport, were at risk of disconnecting socially and separating themselves from surfing and other surfers.
We look forward to the event progressing and growing in future years.
