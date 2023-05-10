Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Black Head Longboarders Inc held its third annual Board Walk for Charity event last Sunday

By Hugh Smyth
May 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Black Head Longboarders Inc held its third annual Board Walk for Charity event last Sunday, May 7 at the Black Head Surf Life Saving Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.