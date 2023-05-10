The Forster Neighbourhood Centre celebrate National Volunteer Week Advertising Feature

The Forster Neighbourhood Centre volunteers at last year's lunch. Picture supplied

National Volunteer Week (NVW) is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteering and will be held on May 15 - 21,2023.



The Forster Neighbourhood Centre relies on a small group of reliable and dedicated volunteers to support the well-being of all Great Lakes residents.



FNC Business Manager, Karen Burton, said "We simply could not do the work we do, without them".

"Our central community hub provides information, advice, referral and emergency relief parcels to up to 90 residents per week.



"The front desk is tirelessly manned each week by Christine Collins, Rhonda New, Robynn Milner, Eileen Marks and Tony Bennett. Eileen and Tony are our go-to for EAPA vouchers to help with electricity bills and Work Development Orders to assist with fines.

"We receive weekly donations from Eastern Tiger Restaurant picked up by Linda Sinclair and packaged into portions for the community by Linda, Robynn and Eileen.

"Our Better Learning Better Communities program that involves one-on-one tutoring with local Aboriginal students is led by Patsy Browne and Marg Gardner supported by 6-8 volunteer tutors to provide weekly support.

"The ASHOW Coomba Park after school program is led by Bec and Elaine, supported by a team of volunteer supervisors passionate about providing meaningful activities for Coomba children to engage in.

"Our Forster Community Garden is led by Volunteer Coordinator, Robynn Milner, with a small team of volunteers each week to maintain this space for the whole community to enjoy.

"Our Management Committee consist of seven local community members who give up their time to steer the work of the Neighbourhood Centre and ensure we meet our fiducial responsibilities.

Across all this amazing work, our volunteers contributed over 3000 hours of their time over the past twelve months.



"Volunteers are the backbone of our organisation and their commitment to working for their community is nothing short of exceptional!" said President, Felicity Carter OAM.

To find out more please visit fnc.org.au.