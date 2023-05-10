SOUTHERN United is enjoying a perfect start to the Newcastle League Zone 2 football season, with four wins from as many matches.
The Ospreys joined the league this year, successfully gaining admission when the Coastal Premier League went bust last November.
Southern were grand finalists in the CPL in the club's debut year of 2022.
Coach, Jonathon Newman believes the standard of the league is more broad than the now defunct CPL.
"There were generally no matches in the CPL where you could feel like you were fully in control of the contest," Newman said.
"Our stats from the matches so far (with the exception of completion of scoring chances) suggest we've been in control in all matches,'' he said
"But I think we'll find that things will be different as we move through the season. There's more variables in this comp as well.
"The pitches vary more in standard, sometimes there may not be officials (a recent game saw local club members officiating the matches after the official refs didn't show), and there's the unknown of new opponents.
"At this stage I'm happy with the standard."
He added travel shouldn't be an issue for his side in the Newcastle Zone League 2 season.
The Ospreys are the only club in the competition not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
This Sunday, May 14 they head to Newcastle for the round five game against Cardiff City.
"I'm tending not to think about the travel really - the reality is if we want to compete in the best leagues we have to leave the Mid North Coast to do so,'' Newman said.
"Our area's representative women's teams and representative junior teams have been doing it for years, so really it shouldn't be an issue for our guys.
"The great thing is that we don't have to travel to train, and home games are just that - at home, easily accessible for our supporters and sponsors as well as the players and their families.''
