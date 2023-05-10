FORSTER Tuncurry Rugby Club is unlikely to face any further penalty after referee, Michael Wooster abandoned last weekend's game against the Manning Ratz at the Peter Barclay Field when he was allegedly threatened by a Forster player.
Lower North Coast director, Steve Rees, who is also the Manning Ratz president, said he thought both clubs handled the situation as well as they could.
"The referee was immediately supported and there was no crowd interaction,'' Mr Rees said.
"I would think any further action against the Forster club would be unlikely.''
The Ratz were leading 12-0 when the game was called off.
Mr Rees understands the Ratz will now get the competition points, as the incident occurred in the second half.
He added the player concerned will face the judiciary.
We acknowledge that the incident that occurred during our match on Saturday is unacceptable and should never have happened.- Forster Tuncurry Dolphins Rugby Union
Mr Rees said the judiciary hearing was expected to be held this week.
In a statement Forster Rugby Club said: "We acknowledge that the incident that occurred during our match on Saturday is unacceptable and should never have happened.
"That kind of behaviour has never been tolerated by our club and it never will be.
"The player was playing his first game for our club will be heavily reprimanded by both the club and the zone.
"We want the people who are willing to give back to our great game by being referees and touch judges be able to do so in a safe environment.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
