The player concerned will face the judiciary later this week

By Mick McDonald
May 10 2023 - 10:00am
The Lower North Coast Rugby Union game between Manning Ratz and Forster Tuncurry was abandoned when the referee was allegedly threatened by a Forster player.
FORSTER Tuncurry Rugby Club is unlikely to face any further penalty after referee, Michael Wooster abandoned last weekend's game against the Manning Ratz at the Peter Barclay Field when he was allegedly threatened by a Forster player.

Local News

