PLAYING on Sunday could cause some problems for Southern United as the Ospreys prepare to meet Cardiff City in the fifth round of the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition in Newcastle this weekend.
This will be the first time the table-topping Ospreys have played on a Sunday this year.
"There might be some issues with availability for some players but I'll know more after training,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
Southern go into the game on the back of thumping Kurri Kurri 6-0 at Tuncurry last weekend.
Unbeaten from four starts, the Ospreys have opened a five point gap on the rest of the field.
The reserve grade is also travelling nicely, with three wins from four games.
However, Newman said there was still a long season to go and while winning early is good, it will mean nothing if the club falters later in the campaign.
"As I said before we don't want to look too far ahead or behind,'' Newman said.
"You're only as good as your last performance and based on Saturday's performance things are pretty good right now.
"In terms of the effort and enthusiasm on display on Saturday it was the best performance we've seen this year.''
The Ospreys had a great start to the Kurri clash, with Jake Camilleri putting the ball into the net after just 33 seconds.
"Our conversion rate was much better this week and that's what we have to do on a weekly basis to try to increase the size of the buffer between us and the rest of the field,'' Newman said.
"Defensively we were very solid as well.''
However, he said travelling to Newcastle to meet Cardiff on Sunday will be a fresh challenge.
"The inside mail I have is that Cardiff City will be strong at home, and while their results have been mixed so far this year, they've won their last two so they may be running into some form,'' he said.
"I guess we will just have to find out on Sunday.
"I'm wanting us to develop some flexibility in the way we set up and how we play so that we can comfortably adjust to the different styles of play we'll encounter this season.''
