Portrait of Latrell Mitchell an Archibald Prize finalist

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 9 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:59am
Footy Shorts
Latrell an Archibald finalist

A PORTRAIT of Taree-born NRL superstar, Latrell Mitchell was a finalist in the Archibald Prize. For those unaware of such things (and that includes Footy Shorts), the Archibald is considered the prestigious portrait prize in Australia.

