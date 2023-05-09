A PORTRAIT of Taree-born NRL superstar, Latrell Mitchell was a finalist in the Archibald Prize. For those unaware of such things (and that includes Footy Shorts), the Archibald is considered the prestigious portrait prize in Australia.
We've borrowed this from the Art Gallery of NSW: "This year, Zoe Young asked her 10-year-old son Wilbur to choose the subject of her Archibald entry. He chose Latrell Mitchell, a proud Biripi and Wiradjuri man, father, farmer and rugby league player for the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Having received a crash course in the game of rugby league from Wilbur, Young found herself sketching on the sideline at Redfern Oval the day after Mitchell agreed to the sitting.
This diptych explores the tension between our public and private selves; in this instance Mitchell's public life as a sporting superstar and his personal world, connecting to his family, Ancestors and Country.
Mitchell's family farm (at Taree) is named after his Ancestors, known as the Winmarra, or mountain people.
'Latrell is a great role model and incredibly grounded,' says Young. 'I never expected Wilbur's wish would take me on such a profound journey, which I hope is reflected in this painting.' ''
Earlier this year Mitchell provided the uniform for the Winmarra Bulls, an under 16 cricket side that played in the Stan Austin Cup at Taree. Incidentally, the painting didn't win the Archibald gong.
RICKY McFarlane, a newcomer to the Group Three Rugby League refereeing ranks showed his mettle last Saturday when Old Bar Pirates hosted Wingham.
McFarlane refereed the reserve grade match and then backed up to do the first grade encounter.
While it's not unknown for the whistle blowers to do a line for a minor grade game then control the first grade, refereeing two consecutive matches is thought to be a first. The Tigers/Pirates game was a fairly torrid affair as well, with McFarlane twice sin binning Old Bar's Kurt Lewis while he sent off Wingham prop Jackson Mullen.
McFarlane has NRL experience and will be a valuable addition to the Group Three Referees Association. It was suggested he would be an early favourite to control the first grade grand final this year.
"He might do the reserve grade as well,'' Group Three management committee member Jarrod Woodhouse quipped.
MANNING Ratz are expected to be awarded the competition points for the abandoned Lower North Coast rugby clash against Forster Dolphins last Saturday at Tuncurry.
As reported by Phil Wilkins, referee Michael Wooster called a halt to proceedings when he was allegedly threatened by a Forster player. The Ratz led 12-0 at the time. This was the Manning combination's first game for the year after they had the bye in the opening round.
The Ratz will host Wallamba at Taree Rugby Park this Saturday. The sides met in last year's grand final, won by Wallamba.
OLD Bar's Holli Wheeler has gone under the knife to repair the knee she injured in the recent NSW Women's Rugby League semi-final where she was playing for Canterbury. The injury forced her to miss the grand final, where Canterbury lost 1-0 to Mounties - that's the correct score, 1-0.
She's still awaiting word from her specialist on her immediate playing future. Wheeler has signed to play with NRLW newcomers Cronulla this season after previously turning out with St George.
Best scenario would be a return to the field in 8-10 weeks. Worst would be her season is over.
Meanwhile Gloucester's Tayla Predebon was a member of the NSW Country women's side that accounted for City last Thursday night. Predebon, a prop, has been a regular in the NSW Country team for the past couple of seasons.
She played with the premiership winning Newcastle Knights in last season's NRLW.
The news wasn't as good for Taree's Lucy Green, who was halfback for NSW Country under 19s. Country lost to City 26-8. City led 12-8 at the break.
Green will be a member of the NSW Country under 19s to play in the national championships at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast from May 18-21.
IT'S all ahead full for Forster-Tuncurry team Southern United in the Newcastle Zone 2 football competition.
The Ospreys whipped Kurri Kurri 6-0 at Tuncurry last Saturday and remain unbeaten from four games. They've also opened a gap on the rest of the competition and sit five points clear of Nelson Bay and Lambton Jaffas.
Southern heads to Newcastle to play Cardiff City on Sunday. Cardiff sits in sixth place on the ladder.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.