Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sydney Writers' Festival streaming from MidCoast Libraries in Taree, Wingham and Forster libraries

May 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Harper (picture by Mrs Smart Photography) and Colson Whitehead (picture by Chris Close) and the Sydney Writers Festival at Sydney Town Hall (picture by J. Williams.)
Jane Harper (picture by Mrs Smart Photography) and Colson Whitehead (picture by Chris Close) and the Sydney Writers Festival at Sydney Town Hall (picture by J. Williams.)

Lovers of literature who can't make it down to Sydney for the Sydney Writers' Festival can take part in the Live and Local program right here on the the Mid-Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.