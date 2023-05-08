Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United crush Kurri 6-0

Updated May 9 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Southern United's Jake Camilleri was on the scoresheet after just 30 seconds in the clash against Kurri
SOUTHERN United powered to a five point lead on the Newcastle Zone 2 football ladder with a crushing 6-0 win over Kurri at Tuncurry.

