SOUTHERN United powered to a five point lead on the Newcastle Zone 2 football ladder with a crushing 6-0 win over Kurri at Tuncurry.
Within 30 seconds of the kick off the Ospreys were a goal to the good with Jake Camilleri nipping between the defence and the goalkeeper to score. The Ospreys continued to press but had to wait until the 40 minute to get the second goal Graham Pearson picked up the ball in his own half and sent a delightful pass to Lachlan France, who beat his marker and slotted the ball past the keeper. There was still time for The Ospreys to miss a penalty and went to the break winning 2-0.
Kurri Kurri started the second half strongly but the Ospreys defended strongly - and the goalkeeper was always on his game when needed. Within 10 minutes of the restart Lachlan France calmly put a penalty away to make the score 3-0. Kurri Kurri kept probing but the Ospreys remained steadfast and it was no shock when they increased their lead. Between the 20th and 30th minutes they scored three more goals through Blake Barnes, Troy Chipperfield and Bailey McMahon - netting his first for the senior squad. At 6-0 the game lost some of its sparkle though Kurri Kurri kept fighting.
But there were no further goals in the match and at the final whistle the Ospreys finished worthy 6-0 winners, for their fourth win of the season from four starts.
Reserve grade
THE fledgling Ospreys dominated play during the first half against Kurri Kurri.
Strong play from the midfield resulted in Joey Forester put the Ospreys 1-0 up after 26 minutes.\
Despite dominating most of the play and having several chances to increase their lead the halftime score remained at 1-0. Kurri Kurri's best chances game from two long range free kicks capably dealt with by the keeper and the defence.
The second half kicked off in bright sunshine and the shape of the match continued as before with the play being mostly in Kurri Kurri's half. After 21 minutes following a free kick Kaiden Franks put the ball in the back of the net making the score 2-0. When the final whistle blew the only surprise was that the score remained 2-0 after so much domination by Southern United, although the Ospreys also missed a penalty.
The side now has three wins from four games.
Both Osprey teams played well and were the better teams throughout - though the reserves margin of victory should have been greater which gives the coaching staff something else to work on.
The Ospreys next match is at Evans Park, Cardiff on May 13th against Cardiff FC - kick off 12.45 for the reserves and 2.30 for the first team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.