Within 30 seconds of the kick off the Ospreys were a goal to the good with Jake Camilleri nipping between the defence and the goalkeeper to score. The Ospreys continued to press but had to wait until the 40 minute to get the second goal Graham Pearson picked up the ball in his own half and sent a delightful pass to Lachlan France, who beat his marker and slotted the ball past the keeper. There was still time for The Ospreys to miss a penalty and went to the break winning 2-0.