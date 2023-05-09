Great Lakes Advocate
Mid North Coast Axemen, Tomahawks and Hunter Wildfires took part in the day long event

By Aaron Dodds
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 10:00am
Hundreds of young rugby players from across the Mid North Coast and Hunter have converged on Tuncurry for representative trial matches between the Mid North Coast Axemen, Tomahawks and Hunter Wildfires.

