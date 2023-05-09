Hundreds of young rugby players from across the Mid North Coast and Hunter have converged on Tuncurry for representative trial matches between the Mid North Coast Axemen, Tomahawks and Hunter Wildfires.
Hosted by Forster Tuncurry Dolphins on Sunday, May 7 matches were played between boys and girls aged between 12-15 years on perfect grounds and near perfect weather conditions.
According to Aaron Dodds, both the Axemen and Tomahawks have fostered some of the best representative players in country NSW.
These trial games are an opportunity for coaches of each age group to define players and practise some quality rugby plays before the Country championships and State titles in June, Mr Dodds said.
"The quality of rugby was exceptional, making it hard for the coaches to choose final teams.
"The scores do not reflect the football being played on the paddock.
"Special mention to Christian Clemente the under 14s scrum half and Noah Dodds, under 15s scrum half on quality management of the game and wonderful balls to your team, you made the Dolphins and community very proud.
"Congratulations to all players, your respect for the opposition, for the referees and officials, for the quality of rugby you played, thank you."
Our goal as a community is to inspire more youth and families to want to play rugby, to learn our culture and become apart of the larger rugby family.- Aaron Dodds
Mr Dodds extended his thanks also to parents who came to Forster Tuncurry.
"Our goal as a community is to inspire more youth and families to want to play rugby, to learn our culture and become apart of the larger rugby family.
"It was so great to see many families coming and watching for the first time and showing interest in a competitive juniors rugby competition.
"Massive thanks to Paul Butch from MNC Rugby, Ben Emmett from Hunter Wildfires, Michael Tonks and his referees, the many volunteers from Forster-Tuncurry Dolphins rugby community for your help around the grounds and in the canteen.
"This event could not have happened if it wasn't for you."
Players now have an opportunity to reflect on their game, train hard, dream big and hope they have executed what selectors are looking for.
"From the Forster-Tuncurry Dolphins we wish all teams the best for the up and coming championships."
For any families interested in joining rugby, Get Into Rugby starts again in Forster this Friday, May 9.
For more information contact aaron@intothewild.net.au
