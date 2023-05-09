Great Lakes Advocate
Forster Aquatic Club this month's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program recipient

May 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Forster Aquatic Swimming Club is an inclusive club for swimmers of all ages and abilities. Picture supplied.
Automated recording and reporting of official competition and qualifying times is within the grasp of Forster Aquatic Swimming Club after securing support from the Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.

