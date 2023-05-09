Automated recording and reporting of official competition and qualifying times is within the grasp of Forster Aquatic Swimming Club after securing support from the Greater Bank's #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.
Winning a hard-fought public vote in the April round the club has secured $2000, while $500 will go to both Solitary Islands Underwater Research Group (SURG) and Port Macquarie Parkinson's Support Group as the monthly runners up.
Forster Aquatic Swimming Club has more than 100 members from across the region who swim for fun, fitness and glory.
They hold weekly club nights each Tuesday where the swimmers participate in three or four events from the 25 metre noodle race to the 800 metre freestyle.
According to vice-president, Julie Carmichael, they are also a very welcoming club that supports swimmers of all ages and abilities.
"We have around 60 per cent female membership, swimmers with a disability and also First Nations swimmers, all of whom are looking to compete in a fun and welcoming environment," Ms Carmichael said.
"Many of our swimmers also participate at local, regional, country, State and National level and we are run by a small but enthusiastic group of volunteers who go above and beyond to make swimming a fun and inclusive sport for all," she said.
"We invested in a new timing system last year, but we are planning to buy some additional handsets that will allow us to record and report official times to competition standard without having to rely on volunteers transcribing all the results by hand.
"This means our swimmers aiming to qualify for regional, State and National championships can be confident they've made the grade, thanks to Greater Bank's contribution."
Greater Bank's Mid North Coast regional sales manager, Jennifer Smith, said swimming was a terrific activity for people of all ages.
"Swimming is a great way to keep fit and healthy, both aerobically and anaerobically, with minimal strain or impact on joints," Ms Smith said.
"Add in the social aspect of the club and the friendly competition and it's a recipe for good physical and mental wellbeing, which is something we are delighted to support," she said.
"We're also pleased to be able to facilitate the progress of those swimmers who are aiming for higher honours."
DeadlyScience, Port Macquarie, Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club and Hallidays Point Pickleball Club Inc the nominees for the May round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program, where there's another $3000 up for grabs.
Voting is now open online at greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast and closes at 5pm Wednesday, May 24.
