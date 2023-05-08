A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle with multiple injuries following a single vehicle accident.
Last night, Sunday, May 7 the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics at the accident scene at Dyers Crossing west of Nabiac.
The male driver, initially trapped in his vehicle, was released by emergency services personnel and treated on scene by paramedics, before being transported by road to meet the aircraft at Nabiac.
The patient was further stabilised and treated by the helicopter critical care medical team for head, chest and leg injuries and then airlifted to Newcastle.
No further information is available.
