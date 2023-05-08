Great Lakes Advocate
A man has multiple injuries following a single vehicle accident

Updated May 8 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 1:45pm
A man was airlifted to Newcastle last night. Picture supplied.
A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle with multiple injuries following a single vehicle accident.

Local News

