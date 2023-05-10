"Daisy" Zoe Morcome had a busy afternoon when the Forster Tuncurry rugby union Dolphinettes won their first-round game against the Wauchope Wagtails in Wauchope.
It was a painful way to win the game, but spritely little winger, Daisy, ended up with a try and a metal plate and six screws in her forearm, a fractured and dislocated wrist, trips in two ambulances and a try-saving tackle in the Dolphinettes' seven tries to one and 47-5 win in Wauchope.
The 21-year-old Taree resident, Daisy, broke her wrist preventing a try, the injury ending her season's rugby and, she fears, her football career.
"I'm so lucky it was not a whole lot worse," she said.
"There was a big dent in my arm.
"They operated for four hours and I'm getting the feeling back in my fingers, but I'm out of rugby for the rest of my life, apparently.
"I got the Wauchope girl down and saved the try, but my arm got caught up in the tackle. I couldn't be more devastated if this is the end of my football."
Daisy returned to Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry on Tuesday night to meet her team-mates, but after the girls' reunion, it was a sombre gathering of the group which returned to training, conscious of Daisy's fate and misfortune.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins will sit out the bye this week in the Lower North Coast competition.
