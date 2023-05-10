Great Lakes Advocate
Daisy Morcome has been forced to give up her short rugby union career

By Phil Wilkins
May 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Zone "Daisy" Morcome won't play rugby in the foreseeable future after badly fracturing and dislocating her wrist in the opening game of the season against Wauchope.
"Daisy" Zoe Morcome had a busy afternoon when the Forster Tuncurry rugby union Dolphinettes won their first-round game against the Wauchope Wagtails in Wauchope.

