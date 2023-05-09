MidCoast Council has received a further $1,956,849 from the Federal government to put towards fixing up local roads.
The funding is part of phase four of the government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Council has now received a total of $5,349,312.
Member for Lyne, David Gillespie welcomed the funding.
"In my recent Vision 2030 Plan survey, of the 3000 households that responded across the Lyne electorate, roads were the number one priority," Dr Gillespie said.
"This program will go some way towards getting more road projects on the agenda," he said.
Dr Gillespie said since the Federal election a year ago, he'd had several meetings with both the Minister and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development.
This program will go some way towards getting more road projects on the agenda.- Member for Lyne, David Gillespie
"I've discussed the need to not only maintaining existing levels of funding for infrastructure in regional areas like ours, but also further investment given the importance roads are to our region and the economy," Dr Gillespie said.
"In government, The Nationals put in place a number of good programs for regional Australia.
"These programs, combined with the regionalisation agenda we took to the last election, should be embraced if Australia is not only to bring regional infrastructure up to standard, but also move the growth out our major cities and into rural and regional towns."
Maitland City has received a total of $1,376,182; Port Stephens, $1,230,752; Dungog Shire, $906,393, and Port Macquarie-Hastings, $2,880,252. The councils also fall within the Lyne electorate.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.