MidCoast Council has received a total of $5,349,312 to help fix local roads

Updated May 9 2023 - 11:53am, first published 10:00am
Local resident, Mike O'Halloran and David Gillespie inspect the progress of the recently completed Failford Road upgrades. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council has received a further $1,956,849 from the Federal government to put towards fixing up local roads.

Local News

