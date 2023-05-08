There was much laughing, cheering and yarning at Tomaree Sports Complex on May 4 as more than 300 elders came together in Nelson Bay for a series of friendly but fierce sporting contests.
The elders and their supporters from more than 28 nations including Biripi, Awabakal, Darkinjung, Dhungutti, Gumbangiir, Gandangara and Gamilaroi, plus a team of 50 students from local schools who volunteered to help, participated in the 2023 Elders Olympics.
It was hosted this year by Worimi team and 2021 winners the Indigeco Elders from Karuah.
"It's so heart-warming to see everyone gathered," Karuah organiser, Bev Manton said.
"It's just brilliant," she said.
After winning the 2021 Elders Olympics, the Karuah elder quickly applied and was successful for NSW Aboriginal Land Council grant to host the Olympics.
It was due to be held in Karuah in April 2022, but was ultimately postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We have a very vulnerable group who come, so we had to be very mindful of that and anything else that could affect their health because this event is about healthy lifestyles, wellbeing and bringing people out of social isolation," Aunty Bev said.
The grant money was rolled over to 2023, which was staged under sunny blue skies in Nelson Bay.
Port Stephens had four teams entered into the Olympics this year - the Indigeco Elders, two Worimi Wubray Elders from the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, and a Wahroonga team from Raymond Terrace.
There also was a Worimi Dolphins team from Forster.
Worimi is no stranger to winning and hosting the Elders Olympics, founded in 2001, which is a celebration of healthy living and recognises the contributions elders make to their communities.
Different to other Olympics, running is strictly prohibited. If you are caught running you are automatically disqualified from your event.
Worimi woman, Margo Beavan is a regular participant of the Olympics.
She said it was "so good" to see friends from past Olympics', and said part of the fun in participating was to move around and "visit different towns".
The Elders Olympics is believed to be largest gathering of Indigenous elders in NSW, and sees participants take part in a series of traditional Aboriginal games such as Gorri and Kee An, as well as old favourites like quoits, bean bag throwing, hockey and an egg and spoon race.
"We've lost a lot of our elders since we've been able to get together again so this is a brilliant day," Birpi elder, Gordon McDonald, from Purfleet Aboriginal Mission said.
"Whenever we get together, it's mainly at funerals," he said.
"So whenever we can get together to have a good time and catch up with people we haven't seen in a couple of years, it's a brilliant thing."
Hunter River High student Leilani Nanai was one of 23 students from the Raymond Terrace school that volunteered to help at the Elders Olympics.
Whenever we get together, it's mainly at funerals.- Birpi elder, Gordon McDonald, Purfleet Aboriginal Mission
She said it was special that she could watch her grandfather, Worimi elder, John Ridgeway, in action and run up and give him a hug during the day.
There were a further 12 students from Tomaree High School, Nelson Bay, nine from Irrawang High School, Raymond Terrace and eight from Dungog High School who volunteered to keep score and chase after balls and hoops.
Hunter River High School Aboriginal liaison officer, Brooke Roach said involving the students in the Elders Olympics was important.
"This is a chance for our kids to connect with our elders," he said.
"With the NAIDOC theme being For Our Elders this year, it's really important for us to engage and build connection with our elders."
This was echoed by Dungog High School Aboriginal education officer, Kara Clements who said it was a "really good experience" for the students.
"It's really good for the kids to have the cultural connection with their elders especially, and learning to help out. It builds on culture and respect," she said.
Winners of the 2023 Elders Olympics were announced at a dinner at Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown on Thursday night.
Bronze went to hosts, the Indigeco Elders, silver to Westlakes Aboriginal Elders and gold, the Booroongen Djugun Elders from Kempsey, who will now host next years event.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.