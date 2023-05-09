Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Work on the new Forster SLS clubhouse is scheduled to begin next week

By Anne Evans
May 9 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse. Picture supplied.
Artist's impression of the new Forster Surf Life Saving clubhouse. Picture supplied.

Following the demolition of the old Forster Surf Life Saving Club in November and December last year construction is scheduled to begin on stage I of the replacement structure next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.