Following the demolition of the old Forster Surf Life Saving Club in November and December last year construction is scheduled to begin on stage I of the replacement structure next week.
Forster Club president, John Quinn, and new building committee chairman, Ron Hartley, met with representatives of construction firm, A.W.Edwards for a site inspection earlier this month prior to the company taking possession of the location next Monday, May 15.
It was in November 2020, following extensive lobbying from the late Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead, the State government announced a $2 million grant to upgrade the club premises.
At that time, Mr Bromhead said: "Surf Life Saving clubs provide a critical service, supporting the safe enjoyment of our coastline for locals and tourists alike.
It has taken about nearly 20 years for members to raise the money through activities including sausage sizzles, pub raffles, charity bowls nights and providing water safety during major sporting events such as triathlon.- Ron Hartley
"New improved facilities will help the club's volunteers better serve the community and attract new members while providing a valuable new asset."
This 2020 State government grant, plus additional Federal government and MidCoast Council contributions has enabled the long overdue replacement of the 50 year-old building which had reached it used-by date and was no longer fit-for-purpose.
Federal government support has also been significant in supporting the project.
According to a recent statement by Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie: "The new clubhouse is the cornerstone of the Forster Main Beach foreshore development, which the former Federal Coalition Government has supported with $3.159 million grant from the Building Better Regions Fund."
In addition to the funding provided by the three tiers of government, more than $220,000 has been raised by club members.
According to Mr Hartley: "It has taken about nearly 20 years for members to raise the money through activities including sausage sizzles, pub raffles, charity bowls nights and providing water safety during major sporting events such as triathlon."
