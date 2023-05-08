FORSTER Tuncurry Rugby Union Club experienced its darkest hour on Saturday when referee, Michael Wooster ended the Dolphins' home game against the Manning River Ratz at Tuncurry's Peter Barclay Field, claiming he was allegedly threatened by a Dolphins player.
Referee Wooster alleged the player told him: "I'll see you in the car park!" after earlier in the game he was yellow carded for "failure to roll away" and given 10 minutes in the sin bin.
"I've never been threatened by a player before, and I'll not start tolerating one now," Wooster said.
"I'll not accept being threatened by a player."
Wooster's action was unprecedented in the Dolphins' history in the Great Lakes since the club's revival in 2004 and in my career of 60 years as a rugby union writer.
Manning River were leading comfortably, 12-0, when Wooster intervened midway through the second half of a game which saw the Dolphins' performance go from bad to worse.
Manning River should and are expected to receive the match points.
The Dolphins began the game without several leading players, including captain coach, Blake Polson, who watched from the sideline, as well as fellow Mid North Coast representative loose-head prop, Aaron Booby, five-eighth Max Wynne, lineout jumper Rohan Garven, and fielding two New Zealand players who had never so much as trained with the club.
Not even the season's start of exciting inside back, Angus Edwards and welcome return of lineout jumper Ollie Wynne could spark life in the Dolphins, not helped by the hamstring strain sustained by centre Jimmy Umu, who bravely continued playing on by moving to the wing.
A penalty count of 13-2 against the Dolphins in the first half frayed nerves.
Nevertheless, the Ratz displayed composure and slick teamwork as their back line worked a beautiful midfield movement for their centre Liam Bourne to score the game's only try.
The game's abandonment was a disgraceful ending to an outstanding afternoon's entertainment which saw the Manning River women gain success against the competition leading Dolphinettes.
Manning River started brilliantly for a two-try and 14-0 lead before the Dolphinettes rallied, running in four tries to lead 26-14 at half-time through Zarlia Bolt, Kiana Simon, Nakea Simon, Gabby Bolt and Wendy Wilkins.
But the quality and stamina of the Taree women told and they ran out splendid winners of a grand game, 39-31. Manning River's clash with the Gloucester women should be a marvellous affair.
