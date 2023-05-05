It's not often that you will find hundreds of Aboriginal and Torres strait Islander elders gathered in the one spot but when you do, it's pure joy.
There was much laughing, cheering and yarning at Tomaree Sports Complex on Thursday, May 4 as some 300 elders - aged and respected members of their Indigenous communities - came together in Nelson Bay for a series of friendly but fierce sporting contests.
The elders and their supporters from more than 20 nations, plus a team of 30 students from local schools who volunteered to help, participated in the 2023 Elders Olympics.
It was hosted this year by Worimi team and 2021 winners the Indigeco Elders from Karuah.
"It's so heartwarming to see everyone gathered. It's just brilliant," Aunty Bev Manton, Karuah's organiser of the 2023 Elders Olympics, said of the turnout.
Aunty Bev joked that the Indigeco team "nearly died" the day after winning the 2021 Elders Olympics knowing they would have to host the next event.
The Karuah elder quickly applied and was successful for a grant from the NSW Aboriginal Land Council to host the 2022 Olympics. It was due to be held in Karuah in April 2022, but was ultimately postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We have a very vulnerable group who come, so we had to be very mindful of that and anything else that could affect their health because this event is about healthy lifestyles, wellbeing and bringing people out of social isolation," Aunty Bev said.
The grant money was rolled over to this year's event, which was staged under sunny blue skies in Nelson Bay.
Port Stephens had four teams entered into the Olympics this year - the Indigeco Elders from Karuah, two Worimi Wubray Elders teams from the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council, and a Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation team from Raymond Terrace.
Other teams that participated on Thursday included:
Worimi are no strangers to winning and hosting the Elders Olympics, founded in 2001, that is a celebration of healthy living and recognises the contributions elders make to their communities.
All four Worimi nation teams joked on Thursday to "take it slow" and "don't win" so they could visit a new location next year.
Worimi woman Aunty Margo Beavan, from Karuah, is a regular participant of the Olympics, and said part of the fun in participating is to move around and "visit different towns".
"It's a great day. It's soo good to see the elders from past teams and catch up," she said.
"I've been to a few of these now. We're hoping to go go somewhere else, give someone else a go, next year."
The Elders Olympics is believed to be largest gathering of Indigenous elders in NSW, and sees participants take part in a series of traditional Aboriginal games such as Gorri and Kee An, as well as old favourites like quoits, tunnel ball, bean bag throwing and relay.
Birpi Sharks team member Uncle Gordon McDonald, from the Purfleet Aboriginal Mission outside Taree, could not be missed out on the competition field on Thursday.
He loudly lead his team in Birpi proud chants and his technique in the ring toss - to first assess the sun and wind direction before having a throw - had onlookers in stitches.
"We've lost a lot of our elders since we've been able to get together again so this is a brilliant day," Uncle Gordon said.
"Whenever we get together, it's mainly at funerals. So whenever we can get together to have a good time and catch up with people we haven't seen in a couple of years, it's a brilliant thing."
Hunter River High School student Leilani Nanai was one of 23 students from the Raymond Terrace school that volunteered to help at the Elders Olympics.
She said it was special that she could watch her grandfather, Worimi elder Uncle John Ridgeway, in action and run up and give him a hug during the day.
"I'm enjoying it," Leilani said of the day. "I wanted to help the elders with the fun things they get to do."
There was a further 12 students from Tomaree High School in Nelson Bay, nine from Irrawang High School in Raymond Terrace and 10 from Dungog High School that volunteered to keep score and chase after balls and hoops.
Hunter River High School Aboriginal Liaison Officer Brooke Roach said involving the students in the Elders Olympics was important.
"This is a chance for our kids to connect with our elders. With the NAIDOC theme being For Our Elders this year, it's really important for us to engage and build connection with our elders," he said.
This was echoed by Dungog High School Aboriginal Education Officer Kara Clements who said it was a "really good experience" for the students.
"It's really good for the kids to have the cultural connection with their elders especially, and learning to help out. It builds on culture and respect," she said.
Winners of the 2023 Elders Olympics were set to be announced at a dinner at Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown on Thursday night.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
