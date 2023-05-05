Anglicare Australia has released its annual Rental Affordability Snapshot and is joining pleas for a boost in affordable housing across regional NSW.
Its survey of 2316 rental listings across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Hunter Valley, Central Coast, and Mid North Coast found there were no affordable rentals for a couple with two children on JobSeeker.
Also, there were no rentals that were affordable for a single parent with two children on the Parenting Payment Single, along with no affordable rentals for a single parent with one child on JobSeeker or Parenting Payment Single.
The survey also found there were no rentals were affordable for a single over 18 on Youth Allowance, with no affordable share house rentals for a single on Youth Allowance in a share house.
The snapshot found rents in Australia have never been less affordable.
We are seeing more young people couch surf and stay in unsafe accommodation just to have a place to sleep- Samaritans Community Services Manager, Lauren Fisher
Newcastle Anglican's social service agency, Samaritans, works closely with young people, and people in need of support.
Samaritans Community services manager, Lauren Fisher, says the situation is particularly dire for young people.
"Samaritans Youth Homelessness Services in Newcastle and the Lower Hunter are at capacity and the beds in our Crisis Accommodation Services always seem to be full," Ms Fisher said.
"It is very hard to support a young person to continue their education, find stable employment and address their mental health without a roof over their head.
"Youth Allowance is the lowest payment that Centrelink provides as a safety net, meaning young people are worse off with the current housing affordability crisis and the rising cost of living.
"We are seeing more young people couch surf and stay in unsafe accommodation just to have a place to sleep.
"Governments need to take action to help provide more safe and affordable housing," Ms. Fisher said.
