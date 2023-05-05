The Booral Rural Fire Service station has significantly boosted its Wi-Fi connectivity, following a $4000 donation from Stratford Coal.
The funding has enabled firies to purchase two new mobile Wi-Fi boosters, extending the range of coverage and improving network speeds at the Booral Rural Fire Station and popular Driver Reviver site at Nerong Water Holes.
Wi-Fi Boosters extend mobile coverage to areas where the modem signal is low.
By installing this technology at the fire station, they now have stable and secure connectivity, which is vital in emergencies.
Additionally, installing a booster at the Nerong Water Holes rest stop has been a game changer.
As society moves into being cashless, the fire service recognised a reduction in donations and inability for drivers to purchase cold drinks and snacks at the reviver site.
With the set-up of the Wi-Fi booster, the site is now enabled for card payment service, allowing drivers to pay for refreshments and make a donation.
Booral Rural Fire Service deputy captain, Kathryn Massey was delighted with the boost in network coverage.
"The new boosters were put to the test over the busy Easter long weekend and proved to be a success, particularly at the Nerong Water Holes driver reviver site," she said.
"The booster enabled strong mobile service over that busy period, not only to process sales on the new square payment system but also to allow drivers to donate.
"The site saw around 1000 people pass through who also enjoyed great mobile service.
"We have wanted to boost our mobile coverage and speeds for a long time, so we are thankful to Stratford Coal for the donation to make this happen."
Booral Rural Fire Service has a long history in the community and brings together residents to protect the lives and property of their neighbours and community.
The volunteer firefighters undertake numerous training sessions to enhance community safety, including responding to fires, assisting at emergencies, and teaching the community about fire preparation and prevention.
Stratford Coal operations manager, John Cullen, was pleased to continue supporting the Booral Rural Fire Service.
"The team are there when our community needs it most, so it is vital that they have the best of equipment and facilities to do their job," Mr Cullen said.
"As well as managing fire prevention within our community, they also keep our roads safer by encouraging drivers to take a break at the rest stop.
"We are happy we can help ensure these services continue to be offered to the people in our community."
The Stratford Coal Community Support Program runs annually and invests in community groups working in the areas of education, health, social and community, environment, and cultural heritage.
It aims to make a positive difference in the local community, and to the lives of the people who work and live in the local area.
