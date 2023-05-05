Help stamp out domestic violence with a walk to One Mile

Mother's Day is a special occasion for thousands of mums across the country.
However, for some mums it is another day of fear and uncertainty.
In the past 18 weeks, 19 Australian women have been killed by their partner, or someone they have known.
For more than five years the Great Lakes Womens Shelter has been providing sanctuary to hundreds of women and their children who have fled an abusive partner.
But, this service comes at a cost - the shelter relies on government funding and the generosity of the local community.
To celebrate this year's Mother's Day and to acknowledge the hundreds of women and children who have used this service, the Great Lakes Womens Shelter will hold a Walk Against Family Violence fundraiser on Sunday, May 14.
Starting at 2pm with a welcome to country, face-painting for the young and young at heart, the walk will stretch from The Tanks to Camp Hawke Surf Club.
A barbecue, drinks, music and lots of games will greet walkers at the finish line.
Sign up here:www.glws.org.au/events or https://drct-glws.prod.supporterhub.net/.../walk-against...
Also, May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month. a time for everyone to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness, and support survivors of this devastating but common issue.
Help end violence in our community, by keeping it on your radar and talking about it with all your loved ones.
If you are in immediate danger please call 000
If you need support please call 1800 Respect 1800 737 732
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.