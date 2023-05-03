A WIN in the annual Jeff Wilcox Memorial will help pay for a surfing holiday for Japan's Rin Komatsuzaki, who took out the open women's division.
This was her first major win in a contest.
Rin is in Australia with her partner and it was just a coincidence they were here for the Wilcox.
Officials understand Rin is the first overseas competitor to win a category in the Wilcox Memorial.
Nikki Rose finished second with Lilly Pollard third.
A field of more than 100 contested the two day event, held in what were described as 'epic waves' at north Blueys and Tuncurry beaches.
The open men's division went to Silas Ganciar from Mick Dailey and Hayden Pisani while Wade Boeree was successful in the masters from Jaxon Heward and Silas Ganciar.
Grant Moloney took out the drop knee with Aaron Glossop and Jimmy Leayr filling the minor placings.
Forster club member, Shane Chalker dominated the grand masters with Scott Kitchen and Roger Slee in second and third placings.
Jai Taylor won the juniors from Cooper Stewart and Ryan Hill-Smith.
Forster Bodyboarders Club member, Archer Thoms took the prize in the groms with Zayde Taylor and Archie Williams second and third.
Chase Thompson won the cadets from Sunny Williams and Zayde Taylor.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.