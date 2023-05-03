Great Lakes Advocate
The the first overseas competitor wins a category in the Wilcox Memorial.

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 3 2023 - 6:00pm
Open men's winner, Silas Ganciar with Rin Komatsuzaki, who was successful in the open women's division. Pictures Shane Chalker.
A WIN in the annual Jeff Wilcox Memorial will help pay for a surfing holiday for Japan's Rin Komatsuzaki, who took out the open women's division.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

